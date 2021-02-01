The Cyrell and Jess feud plus every other question you have after the MAFS reunion, answered.

Keeping up with the drama of multiple reality TV stars is really hard, especially when needing to live one's own life, stay across the latest on the world's imminent implosion and sleep.

So uh, you weren't the only one completely and utterly confused by all the drama in Sunday night's Married At First Sight reunion.

It's been a while since we saw most of the reunion's stars on our screens, which means pretty much all the drama spoken about (and thrown in their faces) took place via social media.

It's... a long and complicated road, but we've done our best to wrap it up for you. Because... journalism.

For context, most of this drama surrounds four of the women involved in MAFS season six; Jessika Power, Cyrell Paule, Ines Basic and Martha Kalifatidis - but other cast members may pop up in the explanations because 1. it's a very complicated, tangled web and 2. these people love the drama, c'mon.

Let's go:

What happened between Ines and Martha?

If you recall season six (which was in... 2019, what the f***?), Ines, Martha and Jess were close friends for most of the season.

But it didn't take long for the friendships to splinter.

From what we've figured out, it seems this all began at the 2019 Logies, which Martha and Michael were invited to while Jess and Ines were not.

They then crashed the party and documented their nights on social media, which then made headlines.

Following his, Martha and Michael discussed the drama in an Instagram Live and on YouTube, and Martha said she'd rather have a root-canal than be friends with them again. Brutal.

Jess and Ines then responded over social media, accusing her of cheating. Insta account MAFS Funny has explained it all below, with the accompanying screen shots, in case you were... busy that day.