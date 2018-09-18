News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

weddings

'From the dress to the date, I planned my own wedding. But I'm never getting married.'

Emily Johnson
weddings

'On my wedding day, my mum refused to speak to me. We haven't spoken since.'

Anonymous
weddings

"He proposed with a $12 ring." 27 women share the story behind their engagement ring.

Jessica Wang
weddings

Two-piece gowns and "earthy" vibes: The 9 biggest wedding trends for 2020.

Tamara Davis
weddings

"My best friend's requesting an absurd amount of presents for her wedding. I'm refusing to oblige."​

Anonymous
weddings

'I overheard my bridesmaid bitching about me at my hens. So I cut her out of the wedding.'

Kelly McCarren
weddings

From $0 to $500: We asked 12 women how much they put in wedding wishing wells, and why.

Jessica Wang
weddings

A dumped bridesmaid and strict rules: What we know about Jules and Cam's wedding day.

Jessica Staveley
ADVERTISEMENT

Listen Now

new episode

Hitched

Your Questions Answered

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suggested Podcasts

Your Questions Answered

Hitched

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

Celebrity Weddings

weddings

Princess Eugenie's wedding will now be televised in Australia.

weddings

You can now buy yourself Meghan Markle's engagement ring for a fraction of the cost.

weddings

Here's what the royal rules say about whether Princess Eugenie can drink at her wedding.

weddings

George Calombaris just married his long-time partner in a spectacular Greece wedding.

weddings

The sign Princess Eugenie's wedding is going to be more strict than Prince Harry and Meghan's.

celebrity

Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

weddings

AFL star Joel Selwood announces his engagement to long time girlfriend Brit Davis.

weddings

Princess Eugenie is enforcing a strict new rule at her wedding and we are in favour of it.

weddings

The insane cost of Princess Eugenie's wedding has been revealed and people aren't happy.

celebrity

Why Princess Diana had a secret second wedding dress hidden from view on her wedding day.

weddings

Edi's girlfriend posed with her future engagement ring for over month. She had no idea.

Jessica Wang
weddings

'I had cancer and my friend kicked me out of her wedding because I refused to wear a wig.'

Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings

"My friend asked me to lose weight for her wedding so the photos would be more 'symmetric'."

Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings

Inside the not-so-pretty aftermath of influencer Marissa Fuchs' viral 'sponsored' engagement.

Laura Brodnik
weddings

'I asked my best friend to be my maid of honour. She didn't turn up to the wedding.'

Anonymous
weddings

"I shudder to think of it": 7 women share why they hated their own wedding.

Belinda Jepsen
weddings

In 2007, Amanda Knox was accused of killing her housemate. Now she's crowdfunding her wedding.

Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings

"My fiancé is refusing to get a second job." A bride quit her job to plan her $80k wedding.

Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings

"Dad wasn't having a bar of it." 11 women share who paid for what on their wedding day.

Ali Moore
weddings

BEHOLD: This Aussie mum turned 11 Woolies cakes into a dream wedding cake for just $57.

Ali Moore
weddings

Oh. An 'influencer' bride just tried to pay her photographer... with exposure.

Billi Fitzsimons
weddings

'You don't actually want to choose your dress.' What I've learnt from being a bridesmaid 5 times.

Clare Wiley
weddings

'I had a 'no-kids' rule at my wedding. During the ceremony, a toddler started crying.'

Billi Fitzsimons
weddings

Melissa was sick of being asked why she was single. So she made a very helpful flowchart.

Jessica Wang
weddings

"Freakin' get over it." A bride has demanded all her bridesmaids be exactly the same height.

Chelsea McLaughlin
weddings

"Sociopath in action." The bride and maid of honour caught scamming their bridesmaids. 

Ali Moore
weddings

'My aunty tricked me into wearing shorts and and a hoodie to my cousin's wedding.'

Billi Fitzsimons
weddings

'Will I ruin her pictures?' A bride demanded her bald bridesmaid buy a wig for her wedding.

Bella Fowler
weddings

An influencer shared her extravagant 'surprise' engagement to her followers. It was all staged.

Bella Fowler
weddings

'My mother-in-law wore a wedding dress.' 21 people share their craziest wedding stories.

Ali Moore