When Game of Thrones ended, Kit Harington thought he was fine. Then he completely broke down.

The actor who plays Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Kit Harington, has reportedly checked into a wellness retreat following the show’s finale.

The 32-year-old actor checked into a therapy program at Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss in order to deal with “some personal issues,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

According to the New York Post, Harington – who plays Jon Snow in the wildly popular series – has since been at the luxury facility for almost a month to deal with “stress, exhaustion and alcohol use”.

“Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues,” his representative said in a statement to media.

Speaking to Page Six, a source who is reportedly close to the actor said that Harington’s wife, Rose Leslie, has been “extremely supportive”.

“The end of Game of Thrones really hit Kit hard. He realised ‘this is it – this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?” the source told the publication.

“His wife Rose is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”

It’s not the first time Harington has opened up about his struggles with the unprecedented success of the show.

Back in April, the actor admitted that he had a “full-on breakdown” after filming his final scenes on Game of Thrones.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine… I felt fine… I felt fine… then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called ‘wrap’ and I just f*cking broke down,” he told Esquire.

“It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again,” he added.

“But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned… it felt like they were unceremoniously for the last time ripping off this character.”