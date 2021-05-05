"How was Tristan Thompson's d**k?" Why everyone is talking about Khloe and Tristan again.

For a time in 2019, we were all embarrassingly invested in Khloé Kardashian's chaotic relationship breakdown.

Even those who traditionally switch off from all things Kardashian (*raises hand*) couldn't look away. It was just such a... mess.

You'll probably recall it all kicked off after news leaked that Khloé's boyfriend and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloé and Tristan broke up, Kylie sold her makeup with Jordyn at a heavily discounted cost and Jada Pinkett-Smith got involved with a juicy Red Table Talk interview.

The whole thing was made even more messy by the fact that this wasn't even the first time Tristan had cheated. He had hooked up with Instagram model Lani Blair in 2018 and it all unravelled just days before True was born.

And, well. Tristan's done it again.

Allegedly.

In mid-2020, Khloé and Tristan got back together. He purchased a home in her neighbourhood, and they were "giving their relationship another try", according to People.

They were reportedly acting like a couple at Khloé's 36th birthday party in June - in the middle of a pandemic, but I digress - and Tristan posted a sweet message on Instagram to celebrate her day.

All was (outwardly) well in the world of Khloé and Tristan, until late April 2021... when things unravelled with more cheating allegations.

Okay. What's going on with Khloé and Tristan now?

On April 22, an episode of the No Jumper podcast went live, featuring an interview with four women who call themselves The Blackout Girls.

During the show, one of them women, Hayden, turned to another, Sydney, and asked: "How was Tristan Thompson's d**k?"