A baby and a lawsuit: Why everyone is talking about Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian... Again.

In what may be the most bizarre case of déjà vu, Tristan Thompson has landed himself in a fresh scandal that involves a new baby, a lawsuit and a very seedy series of snapchat messages.

The on-and-off-again boyfriend of Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian has yet again been accused of cheating after a woman publicly came forward and announced she was pregnant with his baby.... And there's (alleged) proof.

Of course, it is somewhat reminiscent of 2018 when the Sacramento Kings basketball player was caught cheating on his pregnant partner with Jordyn Woods, the best friend and "other half" of Kylie Jenner... AKA Khlo's little sister.

Watch Kylie Jenner share the moment she revealed she is afraid of her ex-bestfriend, Jordyn Woods, on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.



Video via KUWTK.

Here's a quick refresher on everything that went down.

Cheating scandal 1.0: Tristan and Khloé.

The blissful relationship between the pair would not last long when allegations were thrown online that Tristan had begun dating the reality star while he was still in a relationship with the mother of his first child, Jordan Craig.

Jordan gave birth to their son, Prince, in December 2016 - just four months into Tristan and Khloé's relationship.