A very serious investigation into why Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are hanging out again.

There's nothing that warms my heart more than two women mending a friendship that ended because of a man.

And if reports are true, this is exactly what's happening with former besties, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods. The two celebs were spotted together grabbing dinner at a sushi restaurant in LA over the weekend.

Why is this news?

Well, Kylie and Jordyn famously fell out after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal that swallowed the whole universe back in 2019. Jordyn admitted to "drunkenly kissing" Tristan at a party while he was dating Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian, who at the time he shared a daughter with.

Prior to that blow-up four years ago, Kylie and Jordan had been best friends since 2012.

The scandal led to Tristan and Khloé breaking up before they reunited briefly in 2021. But by December 2021, they were over again after Tristan, once again, was dropped in another cheating scandal – this time he fathered a child of the woman he was cheating on Khloé with.

In short, when it comes to Jordyn and Tristan's seemingly innocent kiss, it seems like Tristan was the problem, rather than Woods who was only 21 years old at the time of the 'scandal'.

In the aftermath of the drama, Kylie addressed Jordyn in a reunion special for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

Other than this comment, neither Kylie nor Jordan has ever said anything negative about each other in the years since the cheating scandal ...which left room for reconciliation.

As news of Kylie and Jordyn's dinner does the rounds, Khloé has posted some cryptic Instagram Stories that appear to be addressing Jordyn.

Image via Instagram/@khloekardashian.