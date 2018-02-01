All the ingeniously subtle ways Kylie Jenner has hidden her pregnancy.

Seriously, Kylie Jenner deserves some kind of award. Throughout her entire pregnancy, the 20-year-old has kept the public from seeing her bump; downright mastered the art of concealing it, in fact.
Quite the feat considering she’s one of the most well-known women on the planet.
Let’s take a look at all the sneaky, ingenious ways she’s done it.
She’s given us lots of close-ups.
Kylie’s always been a fan of selfies, but in recent months she’s traded in full body shots like this:
…for intense close-ups like this: