1. Jamie Doran says his “mum and dad don’t really talk to me anymore” after his Bachelor appearance.

Jamie Doran has spilled even more behind-the-scenes goss about Bachelor in Paradise. And yes, we are listening.

In part three of his interview on the So Dramatic! podcast, Jamie went into detail about his walk-out on the show and what happened beforehand which wasn't shown on TV.

"What happened was, and no disrespect to Renee here, I didn’t watch Matt Agnew’s season. So we go to dinner one night [on Bachelor in Paradise] and I thought she was one of the makeup ladies so I gave her a hug and all of a sudden she’s sitting down at dinner with us and everyone’s going at her," he told host Megan Pustetto.

"So Renee’s being attacked at the table and I stood up and said, 'This is BS, she’s being bullied. I won’t stand for this. I’m not impressed, this either stops or I leave the show'."

Jamie said he left the table in a "heightened state" before being told that Timm was leaving. The "bullying" incident coupled with the news of his friend leaving was what apparently sparked his reaction.

Jamie also explained that he's received death threats after appearing on The Bachelorette last year. But the "DMs have softened" in recent months.