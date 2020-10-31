'We're over the moon.' Bachelor in Paradise's Mary and Conor are expecting a baby.

Bachelor in Paradise's Mary Viturino and Conor Canning are expecting their first child together.

Sharing the news to Instagram on Saturday morning, Mary wrote, "I know I haven’t been active lately, so I’m happy to finally be able to share the news that Conor and I are having a baby next year."

Conor shared the same photo, writing: "We can’t wait for the newest member of our little family. Mary and I are over the moon and Chanel is very excited to be a big sister."

Mary and Conor met while filming Bachelor in Paradise in late 2019. The season aired in mid-2020.

Soon after the show finished, Mary announced that the couple was happy as ever, and she moved to Conor's hometown, Hobart, Tasmania.