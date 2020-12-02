A breakthrough role and a two-year marriage: Elliot Page's life in the spotlight.

On Tuesday, Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page announced he is transgender in a powerful statement about being his "authentic self".

"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," the 33-year-old began the statement.

"I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

"I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society," he wrote.

Page asked for patience, saying he was scared about "the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence," but added he will never be silent on the issues and discrimination that faces the queer and transgender community.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he shared with his nearly four million followers on Instagram.