Carlin found love on The Bachelorette. Months later, he was diagnosed with severe depression.

Remember when Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt said ‘I love you’ to each other on The Bachelorette Australia 2019 finale?

Well, it’s been almost nine months since we watched that moment on the telly, and although so much in the world has changed since then, from what we can see on Instagram, their relationship has been going strong ever since. With the occasional selfie and TikTok dances in between their busy schedules.

Of course, social media is only a highlights reel. We only put up what we want people to see, even during a global pandemic. How we’re really feeling and what we’re really going through doesn’t always make the feed.

For Carlin, it’s living with severe depression and anxiety.

On Saturday, the personal trainer and former reality TV star posted about the side of him we don’t usually see behind his shirtless photos and sponsored posts.

“It’s so easy to portray a happy, “blessed”, fun, easy going life on social media… but what people don’t see is the storm that we can have in our minds, the depression and anxiety that we struggle with daily,” the 31-year-old wrote.

“It’s even harder being in the public eye. People think they know you from your 15 minutes on TV. Will make up their minds about your whole character and even go out of their way to tell you how much they dislike you, without even scratching the surface of who you really are.”

Carlin went on to explain how it was only when he went to see his GP earlier this year that he realised what he was feeling wasn’t something he had to deal with alone.

“It took my doctor to tell me I suffer with severe depression and anxiety only months ago, for me to seek help. It’s difficult times right now with the physical isolation but please, PLEASE don’t keep it isolated and in the dark. Talk to someone, reach out for help!”

“We naturally isolate ourselves when we are feeling anxious and depressed. It does make it hard for our support networks to know and try [to] help. Speaking up can really turn it around.”