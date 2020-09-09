"It had nothing to do with Timm." Angie Kent on why her and Carlin Sterritt really split, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "It had nothing to do with Timm." Angie Kent on why her and Carlin Sterritt really split.

Angie Kent has set the record straight about her break up with Carlin Sterritt.

Speaking on the Kyle and Jackie O Show this morning, the former Bachelorette has responded to claims that runner-up Timm Hanly had something to do with their split, saying there was "nobody else involved".

"It was just him and I and I was very open about the fact that I spoke to my top four dudes right after filming," she told the radio hosts.

"You go on such a hectic love safari, you technically go through four break ups with dudes that you really like so of course I'm going to check in on him. I checked in on them and I always told Carlin when I did.

"Timm and I stopped talking December last year and Carlin and I broke up only two months ago so it had nothing to do with Timm at all."

Angie further confirmed that her and Timm are no longer close.

"I heard the podcast Carlin did and he didn't say that's why we broke up. He's got insecurity issues which he mentions himself and that played a part because Timm and I were so close. We're not close anymore."

In fact, there was a very different reason the pair decided to go their separate ways.

"Chemistry doesn't always equal compatibility and we were smitten with each other on the show," said Angie.