Page asked for patience, saying he was scared about "the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence", pointing to consequences of government policy and social attitudes towards the trans community that made them more vulnerable to violent crime.

Page said he would never be silent on these issues.

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he wrote.

"To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."

Page's wife, dancer Emma Porter shared support on her own Instagram account, writing: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.

"I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Page came out as gay in 2014, sharing the announcement in a personal speech at Time to Thrive, a conference to promote the welfare of LGBT youth.

"I'm here today because I am gay," Page told the audience, "and because maybe I can make a difference, to help others have an easier and more hopeful time.

"Regardless, for me, I feel a personal obligation and a social responsibility. I am tired of hiding and I am tired of lying by omission. I suffered for years because I was scared to be out. My spirit suffered, my mental health suffered and my relationships suffered. And I'm standing here today, with all of you, on the other side of all that pain."

