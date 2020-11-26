"He was very religious." Angie Kent finally shares the real reason she broke up with Carlin.

It's been five months since Angie Kent announced her split from Carlin Sterritt, who she chose at the final rose ceremony of last year's The Bachelorette.

After months of staying quiet on the reasons for their split, the reality star told Kyle and Jackie O earlier this week it was partly due to their different values.

Here's everything the couple have said about the reasons for their split.

"He was very religious."

On the phone to Kyle and Jackie O earlier this week, Angie explained how their relationship fell apart.

“We were so smitten with each other on the show, but we were so different out of the show,” she shared.

“I’m always myself, but he got to see [me] full throttle, and I was stressed after the show too. He was very religious and he had all these ideas that I could or should be this certain way when I wasn’t. I don’t want to be with somebody who wants me to change. I want somebody to love me for me.”

When Kyle asked if she was dating anyone now, Angie responded: "I’m not cuddling with anyone, I’m so boring."

"Carlin and I only broke up a few moths ago, and I don’t want to jump straight into something else. Plus, I don’t know if I trust yet."

When asked if there was any chance she would reunite with Carlin, she said no.

