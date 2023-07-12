Has the curse of the TV 'It Girl' returned?

Renee Rapp has just taken the first step on what has notoriously been one of Hollywood's most treacherous career paths.

This week, Rapp announced she is stepping back from Mindy Kaling's hit series The Sex Life of College Girls mid-way through season three. She will still appear as Leighton Murray in a handful of episodes, but the 23-year-old actress will no longer be a series regular on the show.

"College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favourite people. Two and a half years later – it's given me y'all and this community," Rapp wrote on social media.

"A lot of queer work gets belittled – but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y'all a little bit of that too," she added.

Rapp reportedly hired a top Hollywood lawyer to get her out of her contract, Page Six reported, and her Snow Hard Feelings music tour across the US and Europe was reportedly announced without knowledge from show bosses.

Rapp is currently filming Mean Girls: The Musical movie, the on-screen version of the Broadway musical she also starred in as Regina George.

But she's never shied away from sharing her true goal: "[I thought], I can do music on the side, like, I can just hustle. And now I've just kept acting, because it keeps supporting the music. Acting was my way into tricking everyone that I warranted attention, so that I could have this interview with you [to talk about music]," she told Variety in 2022.

That's clearly the plan now. This move — to leave the TV series that made you a 'star' at its peak — is a familiar one for stars, but that doesn't mean it's not a big risk.