13 years after Katherine Heigl left Grey's Anatomy, she and Ellen Pompeo have reunited to talk about it.

It's the Grey's Anatomy reunion we've been waiting for.

Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo have come together as part of Variety's 'Actors on Actors' interview series, where two stars — sometimes with absolutely no connection, and sometimes with decades of history — simply chat.

Obviously, the former Grey's Anatomy co-stars very much fit in that second camp. There's a lot to unpack here.

Recently, Pompeo left Grey's Anatomy (she still narrates) for the first time since the series began in 2005.

Heigl departed in 2010, after several years criticising the work environment. In 2009, she said that the Grey's cast had been asked to work 17-hour days, describing the work conditions as "mean and cruel", and made several other headlines that saw her labelled a "diva" and "difficult".

Video via NBC.

It's far from the only Grey's Anatomy drama, but it's certainly one of the most enduring.

Last year, Pompeo stated that her co-star had been "ahead of her time", and their bond clearly remains in their hour-long discussion for Variety.