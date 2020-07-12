Chad Michael Murray was everyone’s teen crush in the 2000s. Then he faded into obscurity.

In the early 2000s, Chad Michael Murray was a household name thanks to his heartthrob status.

Millions of teenagers had a crush on the actor who catapulted to international fame on the American drama series, One Tree Hill, where he played a high school basketball player.

Before then, he had also gained recognition for his roles in Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek. And in 2004, he played the lead male role alongside Hilary Duff in A Cinderella Story.

In May 2004, the actor became engaged to his One Tree Hill co-star Sophia Bush, who played Brooke Davis. But after just five months together, their marriage ended.

Bush opened up about the marriage in a 2018 radio interview, saying: "Everybody’s been 22 and stupid."

"[The marriage] was not a thing I actually really wanted to do," the actress admitted.

When asked by the interviewer why she didn't want to, Bush claimed: "Because how do you let everybody down... when you have bosses telling you that you’re the only person who gets a person to work on time, and 200 people either get to see their kids at night or they don’t because our days start on time?"

"People won’t let it go," Bush continued. "Can you imagine if the idiot you dated when you were a senior in high school— if people still would not stop talking to you about?"

Murray refuted the inference the marriage was a publicity stunt, saying he "would never marry for any reason but love."

Chad Michael Murray and Sophia Bush in 2004. Image: Getty.

Later that year, months prior to his divorce being finalised, Murray became engaged to Kenzie Dalton, an extra on One Tree Hill.

After a seven-year engagement, they broke up in 2013.

Chad Michael Murray and his then-fiancee Kenzie Dalton in 2006. Image: Getty.