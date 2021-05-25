When we bid goodbye to 2020 and welcomed in 2021, none of us expected the upcoming year of pop culture to be dominated by a Disney star in a Disney love triangle.

But within days, the Olivia Rodrigo train had left the station - and it's showed no sign of slowing down ever since.

If you haven't heard the name Olivia Rodrigo yet, you've heard the voice.

She's been on the radio and in every Spotify playlist since the release of 'drivers license' on January 8, singing about how she misses her ex and drives past his house, just because. The song has been unescapable, so thankfully, it's really bloody good.

It's been a long time since a star has made such a splash in pop music, so quickly. Even Billie Eilish took years to release an album. Rodrigo's speedy success is reminiscent of another teenager; then-16-year-old Lorde with 'Royals' in 2013.

With two just-as-good follow-up singles, and the release of her (already critically acclaimed) debut album, Sour, earlier in May, Rodrigo has cemented herself as a major player in less than six months.