The songs on Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR ranked by a recently broken-hearted gal.

About three weeks ago, a new TikTok trend was born.

With the release of 18-year-old, Olivia Rodrigo's first album, SOUR, people would jokingly text their partners asking them to temporarily "break up" so they could experience what has been hailed (by me), the greatest heartbreak album of all time to its full potential.

I laughed along with the girls who bragged about "how perfect" their boyfriends were for playing along and blocking them for an odd 34 minutes, 46 seconds so they could really feel it.

Then, out of the blue my year-and-a-half long relationship came to an end, and it wasn't so funny anymore.

When my boyfriend broke up with me on a random Wednesday night, I lost my ability to think straight (and frankly, I'm still trying to get it back).

Nothing made sense.

The feelings were so strong that articulating them, even in my mind, felt too painful. I did my best to avoid every sign of him; each one reminding me that the perfect relationship I saw through my eyes he didn't see at all. In fact, he'd actively looked away.

I flipped between searching for closure and emotionally shutting off.

Then on my bus to work one morning, by chance Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers licence' started playing through my headphones and you bet I SOBBED, despite my visibly concerned fellow commuters.

Heartbreak f**king sucks and as s**tty as it is crying in public, there's something therapeutic about knowing that even the very stunning, successful and strong Olivia Rodrigo has been through it all too.

Video via Youtube / Olivia Rodrigo.

To catch you up, earlier this year, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo released 'drivers license' as her debut single, and It. Went. Off.

On its fourth day of release, it had broken Spotify's all-time record for most single day streams (excluding holiday music).