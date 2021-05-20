Mischa Barton was "bullied on set" and 11 other things you didn't know about The O.C.

This article contains spoilers for The O.C. So if you haven't started or finished the show, do that first, then pop back and give this a read.

During the early '00s, The O.C. was the biggest teen show on television.

The series introduced us to some of our favourite characters - Seth and Sandy Cohen, Marissa Cooper, Summer Roberts and Ryan Atwood - and made the actors who played them famous.

Video via Mamamia

It's been 14 years since the fourth and final season aired, but there are plenty of behind-the-scenes tidbits that you probably didn't know about the beloved show.

Here are 15 things you didn't know about The O.C.

1. Mischa Barton wanted to leave the show.

During the season three finale, Mischa Barton's character, Marissa Cooper, was killed in a car crash. 15 years later, Barton has finally shared the real reason she exited the show.

In a recent interview with E! News, the actress, now 35, explained she experienced bullying on set.

Mischa Barton in 2003. Image: Getty.