From The O.C. to... Ramsay Street? Mischa Barton joins the Neighbours reboot.

In news precisely no one saw coming, The O.C.'s Mischa Barton will be heading to Ramsay Street to join the cast of the freshly rebooted Neighbours !

The 37-year-old, who was one of the 'It Girls' of the 2000s after owning the iconic role of Marissa Cooper in the hit teen drama, will be making a cameo appearance on the show.

"We are excited to announce Mischa Barton will be joining the #Neighbours cast as a guest star, playing the character Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who's not quite who she appears to be…" read the official Neighbours Twitter account.

We are excited to announce Mischa Barton will be joining the #Neighbours cast as a guest star, playing the character Reece, an American new to Erinsborough who’s not quite who she appears to be... pic.twitter.com/Ys0iHnYKCA — Neighbours (@neighbours) April 17, 2023

Barton's looking forward to joining the cast, with the show expected to return to our screens next year after being cancelled in 2022.

(Because, as we know, nothing that gets cancelled actually stays cancelled these days...)

"I’m excited to be part of this iconic show’s next chapter, and I am really looking forward to being back in Australia – a place I know and love!" Barton said in a statement, as per Variety.

"I think the character of Reece is going to be a great role for me to explore and play with."