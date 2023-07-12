Can exercise make injectables wear off quicker? We asked an expert.

There are lots of sneaky myths out there. And they're very good at making cosmetic procedures like injectables, really quite confusing.

In an effort to demystify this world, Mamamia regularly speaks to expert dermatologists and cosmetics doctors who administer these kinds of treatments — everything from anti-wrinkle injections to fillers and threads.

Because while we like to think we're more educated in this space — and we certainly are — that doesn't mean there still isn't a lot of common misconceptions about these kinds of tweakments. And a lot of them are total BS.

Watch: SBS programme Insight looks at the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures. Post continues below.



Video via SBS

One of the biggest assumptions floating around? That exercise can make injectables wear off faster.

So is there any truth to it?

Speaking with cosmetic doctor Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials, we asked exactly what we need to know about making injectables last longer.

Here's what she said.

Can exercise make injectables wear off quicker?

According to Dr Joshi, there are no proven studies that show the impact of exercise on the duration/effect of anti-wrinkle treatments and fillers.

"There’s some association between anti-wrinkle injections wearing off faster due to higher metabolic rate but I’m unaware of any reliable studies that support the hypothesis that exercising a lot increases the rate at which anti-wrinkle treatment wears off."