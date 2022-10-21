The 6 common myths about injectables Dr Naomi wants you to stop believing.

Anti-wrinkle injections, filler and threads.

You've probably heard the terms, but what's the difference? What are the risks? And do they... hurt?

When it comes to injectables, there's a helluva lot of information out there.

Having become increasing popular over the last few years, more people are giving them a go and more people are talking about what they've had done.

But there are still a lot of assumptions about these tweakments that are total BS.

Dr Naomi McCullum is a renowned Australian cosmetic physician and a pioneer in the field of non-surgical cosmetic medicine.

Speaking to beauty expert Leigh Campbell during Mamamia's Skin Summit, Dr Naomi debunked the common myths so we can all be informed to make better choices.

Here's what she said.

Myth #1. Anti-wrinkle injections are bad for the muscle.

As Dr Naomi explained, an anti-wrinkle injection is a "purified protein" that stops the message getting from the nerve to the muscle. In short: it stops the muscle from working.

Is that a bad thing? Not necessarily.

"The muscle over time can definitely atrophy (decrease in size or waste away) because it's not getting worked," Dr Naomi said.

"[But] in some ways, it's a good thing - because you might need less anti-wrinkle injections over time, so people see that as a positive."

Dr Naomi added that some patients actually want atrophy.

"For example, people who want facial or jawline slimming," she said.

And although there are some places you might not want it - for example around your temples - the muscles are so tiny, "it's not that relevant clinically," she said.