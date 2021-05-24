It's no secret that there has been a global boom in aesthetics. Staring at ourselves on Zoom, coupled with hours spent mindlessly scrolling through perfectly curated, often photoshopped and filter-heavy images on social media, has come a demand for aesthetic procedures - especially dermal fillers.

As someone who has been in the cosmetic industry for many years now, the problem I am seeing more of, especially among my patients who first began with me several years ago, is the mistaken belief that fillers will fix all problems.

Watch: Check out You Beauty Collective member Alisha Bhojwani's experience with tear trough filler. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

At least weekly, I see a patient who fully commits and spends the necessary time, energy and money to invest in what I call a full face rejuvenation - aka a 'facial renovation'.

The patient becomes used to compliments from others on how great she looks, how she passes for someone 20 years younger, etc - however, the fact is that the underlying bony changes of ageing is something that none of us, even surgery, can fully reverse or halt.

So, read on as I explore the limitations of what dermal fillers can do, and what they cannot.

Myth #1: Dermal fillers can erase wrinkles.

I recently had a patient in her late 30s come into my clinic, who was beginning to notice accordion lines (those smile lines on the sides of the mouth due to volume loss), and she asked if I do facelifts or if I know a surgeon who does.

She was half-joking, and yet she was not. Among other treatment options, we spoke of using small amounts of dermal filler in the area to help add some volume. When she smiles, the wrinkles are still there, but the muscles are not pulling on thin tissue as much as before, softening the lines and giving the illusion of "erasing or easing lines".

However, dermal fillers cannot actually 'get rid of wrinkles'.

Listen: To fill or not to fill? Tune in to this episode of You Beauty where Leigh and Kelly discuss injectables. No judgement, just the facts. Post continues below.