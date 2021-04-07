'What I wish I knew about anti-wrinkle injections before getting them.'

The morning after I posted about getting anti-wrinkle injections on my Instagram stories, I went into the office just like any other day. I was walking to a meeting and then my friend popped her head out of her office door and ushered me in.

I went inside and all the girls from the marketing team were sitting at the lunch table and they wanted to hear everything there was to know about my anti-wrinkle injections.

Many of them said they had thought about getting injections but did not know anyone they could ask about them, so it seemed too scary. They had questions about how it worked, who could get it, how much it would cost, if it hurt and how long it would last.

I wanted to share my story publicly for a few reasons.

1. People prefer to listen to actual people who get it done rather than reading clinic websites. It is a medical procedure, so it's important to have a consult with an experienced professional but also important to hear authentic, real-life experiences.

2. People are getting this done all the time but not publicly talking about it, and that is totally their choice, but I am happy to share to help break the stigma.

3. I am an Instagram beauty blogger who regularly posts about skincare and makeup. I pride myself on honesty and authenticity, so of course I disclose any procedures I get done. I don't want to mislead anyone into thinking that I'm using some magical serum that removes deep lines.

So, let's get into it.

What causes wrinkles?

Wrinkles are a completely normal part of ageing, and can be exacerbated by other factors like sun exposure and smoking. As skin ages, it loses its flexibility and is no longer able to spring back in place.

These grooves then become permanent features on your face. I'm using anti-wrinkle as a preventative treatment because there is only so much skincare can achieve.