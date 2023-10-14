‘Now is the time to mourn.’ First Nations leaders have announced a Week of Silence.

Devastated First Nations leaders of the unsuccessful Indigenous voice referendum have called a week of silence.

Following the resounding defeat, Yes23 campaigner and filmmaker Rachel Perkins posted a statement to social media from Indigenous Australians who supported the voice referendum.

The statement, which was endorsed by members of the Uluru Dialogue, thanked supporters of the 'yes' campaign including voters, volunteers and the prime minister.

The statement reads: "Recognition in the constitution of the descendants of the original and continuing owners of Australia would have been a great advance for Australians. Alas, the majority have rejected it.

"This is a bitter irony. That people who have only been on this continent for 235 years would refuse to recognise those whose home this land has been for 60,000 and more years is beyond reason. It was never in the gift of these newcomers to refuse recognition to the true owners of Australia. The referendum was a chance for newcomers to show a long-refused grace and gratitude and to acknowledge that the brutal dispossession of our people underwrote their every advantage in this country.