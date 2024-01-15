From 'snail jizz' to under-eye blush: Everything Huda Kattan puts on her face.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of the most influential people. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

This week, we speak to Huda Kattan about her beauty empire, the skincare and makeup products she reaches for, and cosmetic treatments she can't live without. Enjoy!

If you like makeup, you'll know Huda Kattan. She's beauty royalty.

But for the uninitiated, Kattan is a celebrity makeup artist, beauty blogger and entrepreneur. She's also the founder of one of the world's biggest cosmetics brands, Huda Beauty, as well as skincare brand WISHFUL.

On social media, the Iraqi-American beauty mogul has a whopping 54.1 million followers on Instagram and 9.2 million followers on TikTok.

To put it short, she was basically creating content before it was cool to create content, single-handedly creating a unique space in the (noisy) beauty market thanks to her no-BS reviews and, of course, her quality products. The people love her.

For example, I literally put lube on my face because she tried it once and said it was a good primer. So.