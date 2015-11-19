Image: Instagram (@miafreedman)

We all have our different skin concerns. For some it’s redness or rosacea, while others experience constant outbreaks of acne (no, it doesn’t stop once you finish puberty).

For Mamamia Co-Founder Mia Freedman, it’s pigmentation.

After realising she needed to step up her skincare routine, Freedman visited her “skin guru”, Melanie Grant at her Double Bay Clinic who recommended she under go a series of laser facials to tidy up her pigmentation that she believes has been caused by mixture of pregnancy, sun exposure and squeezing pimples.

In the latest episode of Hey Mia, Mia answered all your questions about her laser treatment. (Post continues after video.)

Mia was prescribed a combined treatment of three different lasers (IPL, ND:Yag and radio frequency) in one, which enabled increased safety and efficacy.

“Laser facial is a great option for anyone with uneven skin tone such as pigment, capillaries, or to defuse redness,” Grant explains.

Naturally, Mia ‘grammed regular updates on her Instagram account. (Post continues after gallery.)

All images via Instagram/@miafreedman

Day 1 "An hour after laser treatment. Apparently the pigmentation it targeted has been lifted and will soon flake away. Here's hoping. #nofilter"

"Laser Day 2. Looking like I have bits of milo on my face."

Day 3 "Laser day 3. Without and with make-up. Either way, I look like I have a goatee. Which is the closest I'll ever be to a hipster, most probably. #nofilter"

Day 4 "Laser day 4. With and without makeup. Goatee now looking like 5 o'clock shadow. Boys (and girls), stop fighting over my innate sexiness. Beauty is on the inside. Hopefully. Under the goatee somewhere."

Day 5 "Laser day 5. Getting easier to cover with makeup. #nofilter"

Day 5 "Day 5 after laser. Went and had an enzyme treatment with @melaniegrantdbc at her suggestion to speed up healing because I'm impatient. This is me all sleepy and relaxed after the treatment and with some lovely cream all over my face. I promise I will do a video for @theglowau explaining the whole process, why I did it etc. but the worst is def behind me and wasn't that bad anyway. #nofilter"

Day 6 "Laser day 6. No makeup no filter. Is this boring? It must be getting better because in the first day or so I couldn't see my pimples camouflaged in the milo and now I can. Still milo on my forehead but goatee starting to fade. God vanity is humbling."

Day 13(ish) "Post laser skin update. I reckon day 13? No makeup. Just lippie. Harsh bathroom light. Milo flaked off without me noticing a few days ago. Skin feels plumper and less pigmentation. More even tone. @melaniegrantdbc thank you. I will make a video q&a with you shortly to share."

In the days after the treatment, Mia experienced what Grant called “Milo on her face”, which is the pigment coming to the surface ready to drop away. It took 16 days for it to be totally gone, but this isn’t always the case.