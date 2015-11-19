Image: Instagram (@miafreedman)
We all have our different skin concerns. For some it’s redness or rosacea, while others experience constant outbreaks of acne (no, it doesn’t stop once you finish puberty).
For Mamamia Co-Founder Mia Freedman, it’s pigmentation.
After realising she needed to step up her skincare routine, Freedman visited her “skin guru”, Melanie Grant at her Double Bay Clinic who recommended she under go a series of laser facials to tidy up her pigmentation that she believes has been caused by mixture of pregnancy, sun exposure and squeezing pimples.
In the latest episode of Hey Mia, Mia answered all your questions about her laser treatment. (Post continues after video.)
Mia was prescribed a combined treatment of three different lasers (IPL, ND:Yag and radio frequency) in one, which enabled increased safety and efficacy.
“Laser facial is a great option for anyone with uneven skin tone such as pigment, capillaries, or to defuse redness,” Grant explains.
Naturally, Mia ‘grammed regular updates on her Instagram account. (Post continues after gallery.)
In the days after the treatment, Mia experienced what Grant called “Milo on her face”, which is the pigment coming to the surface ready to drop away. It took 16 days for it to be totally gone, but this isn’t always the case.