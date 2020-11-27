A celebrity makeup artist on the 5 beauty mistakes women over 40 make.

Life in your 40s is the jam. You're no longer battling the insecurities you did in your 20s and 30s, and you've finally reached a place where you feel comfortable in your own skin.

And while your skincare routine has probably changed for the better (Serums! Eye creams! SPF!), more often than not you'll still be rocking the same makeup routine as you did years ago (give or take a few products).

Watch: Wanna just get to the good bit already? Here's three top tips for anti-ageing makeup. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The thing is, though - your skin changes in your 40s. A lot.

You'll start to notice things like lines and wrinkles around your mouth, forehead and eyes, maybe some pigmentation, dryness and all that other fun stuff.

This means that makeup starts to sit differently on our faces.

We know, we know - upgrading your products and making adjustments to your usual routine is easier said than done. Like, where do you even start with something like that?

Because we're not professionals, we asked a celebrity makeup artist for a few tricks that'll instantly up your game.

1. You're using the wrong shade of... everything.

"I see a lot of incorrect shade choices," said celebrity makeup legend Michael Brown. "We often want a natural fresh look as we age, but some tones that you use in your 20s and even 30s, like browns and nudes, just aren’t as flattering in our 40s."

Don't make that face. We love browns and nudes just as much as you do.

"My advice would be to lift everything. If you use a cream and brown eye palette, add some peach or a warmer hint of colour, than say a standard caramel or chocolate brown which can appear flat," advises Brown.