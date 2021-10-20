'I tried the lube makeup trick. And the results kinda surprised me.'

What a headline! What a hook! Aren't you curious? Fascinated? A little bit... weirded out? I sure am. And I'm the one who tried it.

But, look. Everyone is doing it, so AS IF we weren't going to talk about it!

The viral makeup trend is absolutely *everywhere* on TikTok - with the hashtag #lubeprimer racking up over 7.9 million videos.

That’s a lot of lube on a lot of faces.

Watch: Oh, what's this? Little ol' me putting the lube hack to the test? Go on then. Check out my thoughts below!



Video via Mamamia

Okay cool. WHY THOUGH?

Good question, Jessica.

According to all these #lubeprimer videos, it's the latest way to get that dewy, glowing, your-skin-but-better look. Yes, really!

The hack basically involves people replacing their usual (read: professional) primers with a bottle of lubricant - specifically Durex Play 2-in-1.

Listen: More of a podcast person? Hear what we thought about the #lubeprimer trend on this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

Just to give you a wee rundown on how this became a thing, the trend started when makeup artist and TikToker Luke Ketohok used it in one of his makeup tutorials.

Check it out below:

What a time. Five stars.

Anyway, since then a whole bunch of other makeup artists have been using it in their tutorials and they're all bragging about how good it is.

Take MUA Sean Anthony for example, who tried the trend and claimed it “feels so glidey and smooth”, saying it left his skin glowing and performed better than his normal primer.

"My makeup looks so good," he said. "I’m absolutely speechless."

SO ARE WE, BOO. So are we.

But when you really think about it/look at the ingredients list, lube actually uses a lot of the same stuff you'll often find in most skincare products ... so it kinda makes sense, no?