If your foundation is slipping off your face by 1pm, a makeup artist says this is why.

Your foundation. How long does it stick around on your face? Because if you're anything like us, you'll look in the mirror at about 2pm and realise it's just.... buggered off. Which is a shame, really. Seeing as how much stuff you whacked on (primers! setting sprays! powders!) to keep it in place.

Sigh.

So, what's the go? Why does your foundation never last anymore?

Well, we asked makeup artist and founder of Holme Beauty, Hilary Holmes, exactly that.

And YES, it's juicy and we wish we knew it yesterday.

"What I'm noticing as a makeup artist is that people are going for really emollient layers that are really glowy and serum-y," Holmes told You Beauty's In Her Bag host Lucy Neville. "And you're sliding downhill before you even leave the door."

"I hear a lot from people saying 'my makeup's not lasting!'. But that's why we're here to tell you that if you're creating those really unstable layers and very serum-y, oily finishes, they're not going to last."