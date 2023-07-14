'It's giving you rosacea.' 3 cult brands that aren’t worth the hype, according to an expert.

If there's one thing we really love doing here at Mamamia, it's picking the minds of experts. Especially when it comes to trending beauty products that are surrounded by so much hype and glitter.

Because there's just so much out there. And it can be awful hard to know what's legit and what's total BS - particularly in the skincare world.

For this very reason, the lovely Kelly McCarren sat down with dermal clinician Jayde Taylor on this week's Spotlight episode of You Beauty.

Watch: Speaking of You Beauty, watch Leigh Campbell try the viral 'diamond lips' trend. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Better known as the woman behind Driven By Beauty, Kelly picked Jayde's magical beauty brain about the products she thinks aren't worth the hype.

Controversial — but someone's gotta do it. Because as you'd probably know, there's truly nothing quite as disappointing as spending your money on something that doesn't cut it.

Listen: Wanna listen to the full episode instead? Check it out below.

Before we get into it, it's important to note that beauty is very much a 'you do you' kinda thing — and everyone's skin (and preferences) are different. So if these are some of your favourite brands and you love them, who cares!

As long as you and your cute face are happy.