Matte or dewy? Here's how to find out which foundation works best for your skin.

Finding a new foundation SUCKS. So many brands. So many formulations. So many ingredients. It's super overwhelming stuff for someone who just wants to know what will make their skin look nice.

More often than not, you'll end up spending your hard-earned pennies on a matte foundation that goes all cakey and gross by 12pm, or a dewy foundation that bails after, like, one hour. So rude. And foundations can be freakin' pricey, so it hurts the soul when you waste money on something that does absolutely jack-all for your complexion.

So, what's the go? To help you get started on your journey to finding 'The One', we've asked celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown and M.A.C Cosmetics' Global Senior Makeup Artist Carol Mackie on what we should look for when it comes to finding the right formulation for your skin type.

Matte vs dewy. What's the difference? ﻿ ﻿

Okay, first things first. "The main difference with a matte and dewy foundation is the overall finish," Brown explained. "Matte will have less glow, light reflective properties and often gives a velvet smooth finish to skin, whereas dewy is very light reflecting, is more often than not a lighter feel/texture and has major glow factor."﻿﻿﻿

What are the pros of matte foundations?

"Matte finishes are amazing for oily skin concerns and therefore shine can be more balanced and controlled. Plus, if your skin is textured (bumpy, acne scarring, pores etc.) matte will create a diffused, smoother finish for this type of concern," Brown said. "Matte foundation can also last longer on the skin and is usually associated with a higher coverage."

Alright, what are the cons?

If you have dry skin, listen up – because this one's for you. "Matte foundation can appear dry on a very dry, dehydrated skin type, can look heavier on a more mature skin and show fine lines or facial hair," Mackie said.

Let's talk dewy. What are the pros here?

"Dewy foundations are creamy, add hydration and create a radiant, youthful and fresh finish. They offer a sheer to medium luminosity, provide natural coverage and look great on other parts of the body – such as chest and legs, working to smooth and add hydration whilst covering imperfections," Mackie explained.

According to Brown, dewy foundations can also have some anti-ageing benefits because they reflect light in areas of concern and "don't settle in creases or fine lines". As these formulas are usually really hydrating, this means no dreaded cakey-ness. Yay!

And the cons?

"For me, the biggest con is that dewy foundations sometimes do not last the distance. The 'hold' factor is less, your skin can 'eat' the foundation if it is dehydrated and the formulas is very lightweight," Brown shared. "A good dewy foundation, is one that has a little extra formula density, so it doesn’t slip and slide on the face."

So, always opt for a dense formula when going dewy – gotcha!

