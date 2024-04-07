The 7 best foundations for the full-coverage girlies.

I've never personally been able to nail the 'clean girl', 'natural', 'your skin but better' makeup.
Rather, I've always preferred a 'cake-face', 'excessive', 'heavy' look. Call me what you like, but you have to agree my skin looks pretty flawless.
In saying that, I've had to go through a lot of trial and error in testing out full-coverage foundation. Read: Sometimes I look absolutely ridiculous.
I've bought so many different types of foundations over the course of my 25 years that I now have a strict set of rules I must adhere to.
They must perform. As in, they need to:
- Make me look flawless
- Remove anything that slightly resembles a pore on my face
- Not look or feel too heavy
- And lastly, for a full-coverage foundation to be worth wearing in my book, it must not require too much product to actually... cover my blemishes.