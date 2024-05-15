The best glow-boosting product has finally launched in Australia. And it's currently $20.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials L'Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion.

There's some exciting news swirling around the beauty streets. And it has everyone scrambling to their nearest chemist.

You see, a certain product has decided to come to Australia, after years of slinking about the US and being ridiculously popular. It's called L'Oréal Glotion — the OG illuminating formula that pretty much started it all. And WHAT TOOK HER SO LONG.

But look, she's arrived safe and sound, and we've heard some VERY good things. In fact, apparently Kendall Jenner and Elle Fanning even wore it on the recent Met Gala red carpet. Told ya she's a big deal.

Watch: You know what else I've tried? The 10-pump foundation hack. And it was... interesting. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

And guys, I know it feels like there's a new launch every other day (because there... is), but the buzz around this product is different — promise. Because beauty editors, makeup artists and beauty content creators will not stop talking about it.