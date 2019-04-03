Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. Apparently Heidi and Mike split just two days after their final vows on MAFS.



After watching an entire hour of Heidi and Mike professing their love to each other on Married at First Sight last night, it turns out the couple may have already split.

According to an inside source who spoke to New Idea, the couple split just two days after their emotional final vows.

Honestly, are we really surprised? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

"It just didn't work for them outside of the show," the source told the magazine.

"Heidi found out Mike had felt pressured to say he loved her and couldn't deal with it."

It's also been rumoured that Mike has already moved on from Heidi with Gold Coast-based model Casey Stewart.

In an interview on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show this morning, however, Mike denied claims that he's split from Heidi since their final vows.

Either way, we seriously can't wait for next week's reunion special.

2. A new Bachelor in Paradise trailer hints at who’s to blame in Alex and Richie's break up.

