Are Married at First Sight's Mike and Heidi still together? An investigation.

On Tuesday night we managed our way through an emotional hour of Married At First Sight dedicated to Heidi and Mike’s vow renewal. Despite a lot of talk about not being able to ‘do it anymore,’ in the end, they both recommitted to each other and everything seemed fine and dandy.

Or so we thought.

Because as of Wednesday morning, the chances that Heidi Latcham and Mike Gunner are still together are looking mighty slim.

You see, we’ve investigated and managed to find some signs that seriously point to the pair turning up to the reunion solo.

Clue 1:

In March, Mike was spotted liking a comment on Instagram that bagged out Heidi and others that wished him well in his single life.

On a video on the MAFS Funny Instagram account that showed the Gold Coast electrician partying, Mike liked a comment that read: “Hope he’s having fun and maybe even meeting someone new.”

He also liked one that said: “One of the decent guys on the show with the misfortune of being paired with a basket case.”

Is that the behaviour of a loyal husband? We think not.

Clue 2:

Woman’s Day magazine has reported Mike is now dating someone new.

While we definitely take anything printed in these glossy magazines with a grain of salt, Woman’s Day claims the 44-year-old is now dating a Gold Coast woman named Casey Stewart.

According to their source: “They're planning to go public after the show, once Mike's commitments finish.”