Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Geri Halliwell has denied having sex with fellow Spice Girl Mel B “it has been very hurtful”.



Geri Halliwell has finally responded to Mel B’s claims that the pair had a one night stand during their time in the Spice Girls.

According to a statement reportedly released to the Daily Mail, Geri said that it had been “disappointing” to read about the rumours.

“Geri loves the Spice Girls: Emma, Melanie, Melanie and Victoria. She would like [the fans] to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family,” the statement read.

"Moving forward, Geri can't wait to see the girls and all the fans on the tour."

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an interview last week, Mel B claimed that she had a one night stand with Geri.

“She is going to hate me for this because she is all posh with her country house and her husband, but [the rumour is] a fact. But it wasn’t a thing, it just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it,” she said in the interview.

In the interview, Piers Morgan also asked about the rumours that all the Spice Girls slept in the same bed.

While she admitted they often shared a bed, only her and Geri slept together “like that”.

“We were best friends,” Mel B added. “It just happened. Have you ever done that? Yeah and I’ve said it now. All done.”

2. Fans were slightly distracted by a small wardrobe mishap during Jess and Dan's final Married At First Sight commitment ceremony.



Another day, another embarrassing MAFS detail picked up by eagle-eyed fans who we imagine must sit very close to their television screens.

This one involves an outfit worn during last night's final commitment ceremony between controversial couple Dan and Jessika - who got together behind Tamara and Mick, their respective partners', backs.