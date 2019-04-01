Pink has furiously hit back at those who criticised her choice to circumcise her son after she accidentally posted a photo showing his genitals online.

The singer posted a photo of herself and her two children, Willow, six, and two-year-old Jameson playing with a pelican by a pool.

But she didn’t realise that her son’s genitals could be seen in the snap – something she soon found out when she saw the commentary on the post.

Followers, some who call themselves “intactivists”, had left judgemental comments criticising the mum for circumcising her toddler’s penis.

Horrified by the comments, Pink deleted the photo, reposting it with black scribble covering her son’s genitals.

In the caption, she slammed those who focussed on her son’s penis in the original picture, and also chose to comment on it, as “disgusting”.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there,” she wrote.

“Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?

“As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.

“I deleted it because you’re all f***ing disgusting.”

Pink said she was also turning off the comments on the image and “shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives”.

“There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh.

“Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.”