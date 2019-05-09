The insane Game of Thrones theory about Daenerys' dragons that could change everything.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
When your favourite TV show has a penchant for killing off all its main characters, there’s only thing left to do – get your hopes up with the help of fan theories.
With just two episodes left to go until Game of Thrones leaves our screens forever, fans are dissecting every little thing they can ahead of the finale.
Although the Night King and the army of the undead are done and dusted (literally), the North still has one more enemy to face – Cersei Lannister.
But while the end result of the Battle of Winterfell was definitely not what we were expecting, fans have some interesting thoughts about how the North could take back King’s Landing from Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy.
In this week’s episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon, Rhaegal, was shot out of the sky and killed by Euron Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet.
It was… traumatic.
But according to a popular fan theory, Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion might not be Daenerys’ only dragons.
In a trailer for next week’s episode, the second-last ever of the series, many fans noticed Euron’s terrified expression as he looked up into the sky.
But while Euron could have been looking at, well, literally anything, some fans have connected the moment in the trailer to a resurfaced theory about Daenerys' dragons – and to be honest, it's pretty mind-blowing.
In case you've forgotten, Drogon actually completely disappeared for almost the entirety of season four of Game of Thrones.
I doubt there are more dragons, GRRM is not that subtle. Drogon disappeared for a season because CG is expensive. The dragons are being killed because it makes us stop and consider whether Dany actually has any claim to the Iron Throne or if we all just arbitrarily supported her because dragons seem cool. And she's so obsessed with her 'right' to it as a Targaryen that she never stopped to think that someone might have figured out a way to defend against the dragons that conquered them once before.
I think Dany will have to die, and the 7 kingdoms will be broken up. Jon doesn't want to be king- Sansa and Gendry would be a good couple to rule Kings Landing. Jaime can have the south, Yara the Iron islands, Jon the north, Tyrion can be hand of the queen (Sansa).
Maybe Bran will even do something before it all ends.
Love that fan theory and hope there are more dragons! Though sadly, I don't think Dani is the best choice to rule (this fictional world), her story arc has taken her into modelling her father and becoming a tyrant. I too suspect Dani may die as I don't think there is time (2 episodes) for a redemption arc for her to see she's gone too far on the pendulum.
Either way, I hope Jon will rule. I don't have any feminist attachment that it should be a woman on the Iron Throne. I think Sansa will be the best choice for ruler of the North, with Jon on the Iron Throne. I do hope that Brienne and Jamie can reunite for a happy ending. Tyrion, either with Sansa or Jon, using his witty bigger picture intelligence to keep the peace, drinking lots of wine, being Tyrion.
Would love to see Tyrion on a dragon too, as I buy into him being a Tagaryen.
I think it will be Jamie who kills Sansa in the end. I don't think it will be Ayra for the second time. I see her as the 'roving' assassin, purging the lands of evil in the name of Seven Kingdoms. Hopefully she and Gendry can figure something out where she can still be true to her nature. Though loved this vimeo fan movie of her and The Hound https://www.theverge.com/20...
Going to miss this show!
I would quite like to see Sansa and Tyrion back together, with her ruling in the north.