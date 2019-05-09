The insane Game of Thrones theory about Daenerys' dragons that could change everything.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

When your favourite TV show has a penchant for killing off all its main characters, there’s only thing left to do – get your hopes up with the help of fan theories.

With just two episodes left to go until Game of Thrones leaves our screens forever, fans are dissecting every little thing they can ahead of the finale.

Although the Night King and the army of the undead are done and dusted (literally), the North still has one more enemy to face – Cersei Lannister.

But while the end result of the Battle of Winterfell was definitely not what we were expecting, fans have some interesting thoughts about how the North could take back King’s Landing from Cersei Lannister and Euron Greyjoy.

Clare Stephens and Holly Wainwright debrief on the latest episode of Game of Thrones on the Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…

In this week’s episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen’s dragon, Rhaegal, was shot out of the sky and killed by Euron Greyjoy and the Iron Fleet.

It was… traumatic.

But according to a popular fan theory, Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion might not be Daenerys’ only dragons.

In a trailer for next week’s episode, the second-last ever of the series, many fans noticed Euron’s terrified expression as he looked up into the sky.

But while Euron could have been looking at, well, literally anything, some fans have connected the moment in the trailer to a resurfaced theory about Daenerys' dragons – and to be honest, it's pretty mind-blowing.

In case you've forgotten, Drogon actually completely disappeared for almost the entirety of season four of Game of Thrones.