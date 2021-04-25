1,895 women tell us exactly what they do when they masturbate.

Talking about sex can be a big hurdle for many friendships, with people shying away from sharing truthful details out of embarrassment or fear that whatever they're doing, or feeling, is somehow wrong.

That fear seems to quadruple when masturbation is in the mix.

And that makes sense, right? It's a super private thing that people usually figure out how to do kinda by accident or through the woeful guidance of porn. In fact, based on the results of our Mamamia Sex Survey, most people have their first orgasm at 14... during masturbation... completely by accident.

So, we decided to kick start the conversation that we probably should all have been having much more candidly, much earlier on. We simply asked the question: How do you masturbate?

And 1,895 of them told us.

While it should be noted that 361 women simply put their answer as 'vibrators' (so we know that's a crowd favourite), the responses listed below gave a little more insight into each solo session.

So, read on. Learn a little. And start talking about masturbation more.

Female Masturbation Stories

"Humping a pillow. I lay on a pillow and thrust with sex-like motions."

"I lay on my back with my legs bent and slightly apart. I put my hand over my undies, firm pressure to the clitoris, slow circular motion."

"I use two fingers, rubbing my clitoris while I think about going down on a woman."

"Used to be just my fingers but now I have to always have my Womanizer."

"Lying on my back with no toys. Just me, remembering my sexual highlights."

"Grinding my clitoris on something like the bed."