PornHub has deleted most of their videos. This story of a 15-year-old girl explains why.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.

This week, Pornhub removed the majority of the content from their platform. In an unprecedented move, the porn website announced they were deleting all videos on their site that weren’t uploaded by official content partners or members. Since the launch of Pornhub in 2007, anyone has been able to upload a video to Pornhub. Likewise, any viewer has been able to download a video. The process of moderation was minimal, if any.

According to Motherboard, the site previously hosted around 13.5 million videos. After their purge this week, they now host about 4.7 million.

It came one week after The New York Times published an investigation into the sex trafficking and rape content that Pornhub hosts and profits from. The piece uncovered several examples of sex trafficking, and interviewed women who had been abused for the amusement and satisfaction of millions of strangers on the internet.

Pornhub is visited by 120 million people a day. Image: Getty.

One story mentioned in the investigation was that of a 15-year-old girl from California, who went missing just after Christmas Day in 2018. She went missing at about 3am, according to the Davie Police Department.

No one heard from her for months; not her friends, family or school. There was seemingly no trace of her.

Two months later, Police say she was seen at a convenience store with two men. The store manager had recognised the girl from missing person reports and contacted police. Surveillance footage shows the girl trying to cover her face.

The store manager told police that two men had arrived and left, with the girl, in a Dodge Challenger. He said they left before he could check the number plate.