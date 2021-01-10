"Our sex ended in explosive orgasms all round." Mamamia reviews 'The We-Vibe' couples sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Jess*, who is a 19-year-old living in Australia, reviews 'The WeVibe' - a silent, remote-controlled Couple's Vibrator by Lovehoney.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The We-Vibe is a remote-controlled couple's vibrator that claims to sit comfortably between you and your partner while you have sex - no hands required!

It's rechargeable - lasting up to two hours on one charge, and waterproof.

It claims to be "effortlessly discreet" A.K.A. roommate approved (and yes, it really delivers on that front).

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

I've been eyeing off a We-Vibe for a good while now, and it is just as sexy and sleek as it looked on Lovehoney.

It's a little smaller than I expected, which also makes it less threatening. I appreciate that. I also love the matte black look and as is with many high-quality sex toys, the texture is super smooth and silky.

Image: Lovehoney.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The We-Vibe retails on Lovehoney at $189.95, but you can currently get it on sale for $151.96. Hello savings!!!

Now, while $189.95 is a fairly high price point, toys made specifically for coupled sex are few and far between, so I would invest in one of such high quality. Plus, it has plenty of speed and vibration settings.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I'd like to preface this with a key detail - sex is different when you are considering how you're going to write about it later in a review.

But... I really enjoyed it!

My partner needed a few more goes to be convinced, but you wanna hear all the dirty details, don't you?