The dusty ex-boyfriend theory explains... a lot.

The genre-bending rumoured romance between Taylor Swift and legendary NFL player Travis Kelce is making women question their own relationships.

Swift and Kelce have been linked for a few weeks, but they seemingly confirmed their romance when the 'Blank Space' singer attended the 33-year-old's game over the weekend, sitting beside his mother, Donna, to watch.

The twosome left the game together in a convertible before Kelce rented out a restaurant for an after-party for his team and Swift.

In short... it's so on! And everyone approves of this match.

Kelce is a star athlete, he's broken several NFL records throughout his decade-long career, and as of 2023, he was ranked one of the best players in the entire league.

And Taylor Swift is Taylor Swift.

This match is particularly unexpected because of the man Taylor reportedly dated straight out of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. For a few fateful weeks, Taylor and The 1975 frontman Matt Healy were apparently dating, a union that brought a lot of headlines and a lot of confused expressions.

Healy is known as a controversial public figure, the exact opposite to Kelce and Alwyn. Kelce is the wholesome all-American man, while Alwyn is known for, well... not much at all, really, which is better than something bad.

Healy seemed an inexplicable blip in Taylor's dating resumé. And what can explain it? TikTok can.

A TikToker with the apt username @leta_bitchknow has shared her "dusty ex-boyfriend effect" theory with her followers and she's not wrong.

"It's when you're in a really long-term, unfulfilling relationship and then you guys break up, you get this new freedom, and then you date a total loser," the theory states.