Will Travis Kelce make it to Taylor Swift's Australia shows? A very important investigation.

The world's gone a little crazy over footage of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Argentina.

Her second of three shows in Buenos Aires on November 11 was one for the books, instantly cementing itself in Swiftie history for its wonderfully chaotic energy.

It also happened to be the first show Travis Kelce had attended since he and Swift started dating a few months ago.

(It's not his first Eras show though. Their relationship began after he said he publicly stated that he'd made friendship bracelets to give to her when she performed in Kansas City in July, but was disappointed he didn't get to give them to her. Manifestation works, pals.)

Most fans watching thought it couldn't get any crazier than Swift throwing the bridge of 'Out of the Woods' into her debut performance of 1989 (Taylor's Version) single 'Is It Over Now?', a mash-up of epic proportions, but Swift was clearly feeling particularly unhinged because things only got more fun after that.

Things reached peak chaos when she changed lyrics during the show's closer, 'Karma', singing 'Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me', instead of the original 'Karma is the guy on the screen', referencing Kelce's NFL team. Fans captured footage of Kelce and Swift's dad Scott Swift reacting to the lyric change, which also seemed to catch all of her dancers by surprise.