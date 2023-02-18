For years, Penn Badgley didn't enjoy being on Gossip Girl. Being with Blake Lively 'saved him'.

Penn Badgley needs no introduction.

From starring on Gossip Girl to currently appearing in Netflix’s You, the man has made himself a household name from Gen X to Gen Z.

But having been in the industry since he was 20, means things haven't always been smooth sailing.

In 2007, Badgley was cast on the teen drama TV series Gossip Girl as Dan Humphrey. He became famous seemingly overnight.

"It was a little bit night and day," Badgley told Variety in a recent interview.

"I think the date was September 19, 2007."

Not only was Badgley playing a lead role in one of the biggest shows on television, but he was also dating his co-star Blake Lively.

The actor was unprepared for how interested fans would be in their relationship both on and off-screen.

"Beyond our relationship, I don’t think anybody was going to be interested in me publicly," he told the publication.

How wrong he was.