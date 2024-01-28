'I've been cheating on my husband for months. He thinks my lover is my "gay friend."'

As told to Ann DeGrey

My marriage started to turn to s**t when I turned 39 and my husband began treating me like I'm a teenager. Harry* is 18 years older than me so there's always been something of a generation gap, but he quickly turned into a frightening control freak.

If I went out with my girlfriends, I'd be given a curfew, which I usually obeyed and he'd freak out if I was even five minutes late. I only realised this was weird when my friends looked horrified when I told them I had to be home by 11 pm.

"What happens if you turn up at midnight? Will you be grounded?" they asked.

I did love Harry when we first married but now, I can't stand being around him. He is always finding things to be angry with me about and he is paranoid that I'll leave him for a younger man – or a man closer to my age. I never thought about cheating on Harry until he became so controlling. So I feel like he is responsible for setting up my "bad behaviour" and making me feel like a rebellious teen – if I'm being accused of being naughty, then I might as well live up to the accusation.

One day I couldn't find my phone and eventually found it in Harry's briefcase – he confessed he was worried I was cheating on him and wanted to set tracking on my phone without my knowledge. So he had trust issues with me long before I was really fooling around.

