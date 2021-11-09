﻿Is it ever okay to track your partner? 33 women share their thoughts.

This post mentions domestic violence and could be triggering for some readers.



Conversations have been rife when it comes to parents using tracking apps such as Find My iPhone and Life360 to locate their kids - but to add to the discussion, we wanted to unpack the idea of whether it is ever okay to track your partner’s whereabouts?

The responses we collected were pretty varied. Some find the tool helpful in making sure their loved one is home safe or travelling okay, while others noted the potential harmful role tracking apps can play in relation to cases of coercive control.

Here are 33 women’s thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t think it is okay. It’s used as a form of control in domestic and family violence and there should be trust in a healthy relationship. I would feel so uncomfortable about my partner tracking me and I know the same for me tracking him.”

“My husband and I both share our Google location with each other. We do it as a safety thing, given we both drive long distances for work in some remote areas. With that in mind, it’s useful to be able to see where each other is without having to call and distract while driving.”

“Omg, this has been a lifesaver for our marriage. My husband is a specialist and often gets caught at work, losing track of time. When our four children (who we had in the space of five years) were small it would frustrate me to no end when he would say he’d be home at six and we’d all have dinner together. Cue waiting, and cranky hungry children... Best thing ever for my sanity was being able to see that he was still at work, and the kids and I would eat and be much happier when he walked in the door. I do completely understand this is not an appropriate thing for some relationships and can be linked to coercive control, however there is always nuance. I should also add, it’s not something we use regularly: but as a great tool when he’s caught up doing emergency procedures.”

“There are so many variables. My husband is a sales rep so especially around Christmas time it’s so handy for me to know which shops he’s near so I can send him on errands! But on the serious side, there is so much potential for it to be used maliciously though. Definitely a case-by-case basis.”