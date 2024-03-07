Recently I needed to stock up on a few beauty items I love to purchase from Woolies. As it would happen, not one of them was actually purchased from the beauty aisle. Yet they are all such staples in my day-to-day routine. Have I confused you yet?

Watch: Is it time to clean out your makeup haul? Here's a quick fix. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia

Well, here's the thing: these items are not technically considered beauty products. However, they are handy and affordable hacks I think you should know about — because the cozzie livs struggle is real.

Now, you might already know about some of these clever beauty hacks — but chances are, there'll be a few golden nuggets you haven't come across before.

So, let’s go shopping (and save some money!).

Image: Supplied.