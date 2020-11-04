So, turns out the whole double cleansing thing might be a myth.

Do you do that whole double cleansing thing where you wash your skin with an oil first and then go in with a foam, cream or gel cleanser? Yes? Well, we have a wee bit of bad news.

Fun tip: With a zillion different products on the market, there is a tendency for skincare ranges to push this whole idea of double cleansing being a necessity. Sadly, a lot of this is just marketing fluff.

And it's not just us saying this, we promise! A lot of dermatologists agree that most skin types do not need to double cleanse.

"As dermatologists, we are certainly more concerned about over-cleansing the skin, as opposed to the need for a double-cleansing routine," said dermatologist Dr Cara McDonald from Complete Skin Specialists.

The fact is that over-washing the skin can really mess with your skin barrier (your skin needs this guy. Great mates with it), meaning you might end up experiencing something trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL).

It sounds super complicated, but TEWL basically means your skin can't hold on to that sweet moisture - water pretty much just passes through the epidermis and evaporates into the air.

Sad!

"Excess cleansing, harsh cleansers and exfoliation are all known to cause a breakdown in the skin’s barrier system and disrupt the skin’s natural defences and microbiome," said McDonald.